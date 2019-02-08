The 2020 Subaru Legacy debuted in Chicago, the mid-engine Chevy C8 Corvette badges and gauge animations leaked, and a new Ford F-150 Harley Davidson broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy made its world debut at the Chicago Auto Show with a swanky interior and evolutionary styling. Turbo power is back, too, with an optional forced induction 2.4-liter 4-cylinder that spins out 260 horsepower.

Two leaks showed off the mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette's revised badge and startup animation. The angle of the badge's flags is now more acute, and the startup sequence features a black outline that could indicate a higher performance model.

Harley Trucks revealed a new Ford F-150 Harley Davidson. The truck doesn't come directly from Ford this time, but it does feature plenty of Harley-Davidson-inspired cues, as well as a lofty price that approaches six figures.

We spied the 2020 BMW M3 testing. The track is much wider than the standard 3-Series sedan, and we see plenty of traditional M division elements.

Finally, Ram revealed a new multi-function tailgate for the 2019 1500 pickup. The tailgate can open various ways, including barn door-style for greater cargo flexibility.