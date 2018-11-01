2020 BMW X6 M spy shots and video

Also borrowed from the latest M5 should be the new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. It relies on a transfer case to split the drive torque between the front and rear axles, and then a rear differential to further split the drive torque between the rear wheels. The system can switch into rear-wheel-drive mode at the push of a button, as in the M5, though it isn't clear if this option will be made available in the X6 M since it's an SUV.
The current X6 M is already plenty fast, with its 0-60 mph time coming in at 4.0 seconds and top speed registering at 155 mph. While we don't expect the new one to significantly improve on those numbers, the driving experience should be better thanks to the lighter and tighter CLAR modular platform that underpins the new X6 range.
Before the new X5 M and X6 M arrive, BMW M will introduce smaller X3 M and X4 M models. These are due for a reveal soon and will come with turbocharged inline-6 power.
