Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifts a 900-horsepower Mustang around the 'Ring

You saw him drift around the Nürburgring earlier this year in a Ford F-150 Raptor. Now watch famous drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. return to the German racetrack in his 900-horsepower Ford Mustang Formula Drift car.

As you may have guessed, the result is a lot of noise, tire smoke and even some moments of air. Unfortunately there isn't a full lap shown, but you do see the beast of a car tackle a number of familiar spots on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, including the Karussell.

"The Nordschleife is one of, if not, the most iconic track in the world and I have been in love with the danger and folklore of the famous Green Hell at the Nürburgring since I can remember," Gittin Jr. said. “Drifting the Nürburgring represents the ultimate challenge to me: it is something that many questioned whether it would be possible and whether the car and driver could do it and come out in one piece. Something inside of me had to take this on to find out.”

While the dedicated drift car Gittin Jr. pilots isn't for sale, you can order one of his road-going Mustang RTRs through a number of Ford dealers. The cars benefit from a number of powertrain and chassis mods and in Spec 3 guise deliver close to 700 hp.

Gittin Jr.'s RTR Vehicles division will also be offering tuned F-150s very soon. Like the Mustangs, the F-150 RTRs have been developed together with Ford Performance and will be available through a number of Ford dealers. They will be coming this winter.