Opel design language, Ariel Atom 4, Mercedes GLC spy shots: Car News Headlines

2019 Ariel Atom 4 Enlarge Photo

German automaker Opel will preview its new design language with a concept to be unveiled later this year. The new look is an evolution of the lines we saw on Opel's GT sports car concept from 2016 and is said to feature strong proportions in combination with simple, sculptural surfaces.

Britain's Ariel has unveiled the fourth-generation of its Atom track car. The latest version, aptly dubbed the Atom 4, features in base trim the same engine found in the Honda Civic Type R, albeit with power dialed higher.

One of Mercedes-Benz's most popular vehicles, the GLC, is about to undergo a mid-cycle update. Today we have spy shots of the updated version of the GLC Coupe. Both it and the regular GLC are due in updated form next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Opel teases new “bold and pure” design language

Ariel Atom 4 debuts with Honda Civic Type R power

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe spy shots

2019 Subaru Outback, Legacy preview: crash-avoidance tech newly standard

Tesla reveals plans for Chinese plant as new tariffs start to bite

Iron trifluoride could make better electric car batteries

Bosch and Daimler pick Nvidia AI chip for self-driving cars

2019 Ram 1500 review

Jaguar Land Rover mulls Lynk & Co. rival with Chinese partner

Pruitt leaves poison pill at EPA for glider-truck emissions rule