Next Jeep Grand Cherokee details, Mercedes S-Class spy shots, BMW Z4 specs: Today's Car News

2019 BMW Z4 prototype (Z4 M40i) Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne has let slip that the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will be based on the rear-wheel-drive Giorgio platform that made its debut in the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia and has since appeared in the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

A prototype for the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been spotted testing alongside the current generation. The styling will be evolutionary but it looks like the new S sedan will be lower and wider than its predecessor.

BMW has released the first specs on the next-generation Z4. The car has a bigger footprint than the current model but it's lighter, too, thanks to a soft-top roof instead of the current model's heavier retractable hard-top.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

