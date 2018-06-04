Fiat Chrysler's five-year plan: What happened last time, what didn't, and what's coming?

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Jeep Grand Commander

On Friday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles laid out an ambitious product roadmap for the next five years. Product details were sometimes hazy but the message was clear: FCA's future lies in trucks, crossover SUVs, performance vehicles, and electrification, with self-driving tech sprinkled in for good measure.

This marks the third five-year plan laid out by FCA in the last decade. The last roadmap was released back in May of 2014 with a very different message: FCA was going to be a full-line auto group with vehicles competing in nearly every segment.

What happened then, and what didn't--and what might we expect from the new strategy? Here's a look, by brand.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Jeep: The road less rocky



Jeep Grand Cherokee: Back in 2014, Jeep promised a new Grand Cherokee by 2017. We're still waiting. FCA now says the Grand Cherokee will get its first semi-autonomous hardware in 2020. A new Grand Cherokee is promised by 2022, based on the Alfa Giulia platform.

Jeep Compass: The Jeep Compass will get refreshed and electrified powertrains by 2021.

Jeep Renegade: Still waiting on its promised 2017 refresh, the Renegade has been a success for Jeep. The new five-year plan calls for a new Renegade by 2022.

ALSO SEE: Next Jeep Grand Cherokee to use Alfa Romeo Stelvio platform

Jeep Cherokee: The Cherokee nameplate got updated, late, for the 2019 model year. FCA’s latest plan calls for a new Cherokee by 2022 with an electrified powertrain option and Level 3 semi-autonomous driving hardware. A three-row crossover will be spun from the Cherokee, and some markets will get a battery-electric Jeep Grand Commander, likely from the same architecture.

Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer: The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer had been planned for a 2018 return, and still haven't. The latest word puts them in 2019 and 2020, with Level 3 semi-autonomous driving capability, and a chassis derived from the Ram 1500.

Jeep Wrangler: The new JL Wrangler arrived late in 2017. Plug-in and mild-hybrids are said to be coming, but a turbodiesel may bite the dust as FCA pivots away from them. A Wrangler pickup is likely the brand's next launch, as spy shots circulate.

2019 Ram 1500 Limited

Ram: Can't seem to be on time

Ram 1500: With a new Ram just launched, late, its Raptor-like Rebel derivative is heading to production.

CHECK OUT: Ram Rebel TRX confirmed for production

Ram Heavy Duty: In 2014 FCA promised a new Ram HD by 2018; it's now due for 2019.

Mid-size Ram pickup: FCA said on Friday that it would develop a new mid-size pickup truck for the brand, which will come to the U.S. market. The company offered no details.

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio equipped with Nero Edizione package

Alfa Romeo: Still reaching upward



Alfa Romeo Stelvio: The Giulia-derived Stelvio arrived in 2017, but Alfa failed to deliver a mid-size sedan, large crossover, and two compact cars. Now FCA says Alfa will get two more crossover SUVs that will bracket the Stelvio in size. Both the Stelvio and Giulia are said to get refreshed by 2022 with electrification as part of the mix.

DON'T MISS: Alfa Romeo confirms new 8C supercar, GTV Giulia coupe

Alfa 8C/GTV: Alfa promised a new sports car for 2018, but didn't deliver. Instead, it now plans to spin off a two-door GTV couple from its Giulia sedan. FCA says a new 8C sports car will return early next decade with a mid-engine design, a hybrid powertrain delivering over 700 hp, and a 0-60 mph sprint of less than 3.0 seconds.