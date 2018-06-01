Ram Rebel TRX confirmed for production

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has finally given word that it will put a Ram Rebel TRX into production.

The confirmation was made Friday during FCA's investor meeting in Italy, where CEO Sergio Marchionne revealed a new five-year plan for the automaker, his last before his retirement next year.

The Rebel TRX was confirmed for an arrival before 2022. The vehicle will focus on on- and off-road performance in combination with technology and styling.

While no specifics were divulged, we already have plenty of clues. Ram made Raptor fans shiver at the 2016 Texas State Fair when it introduced the Rebel TRX concept, which was powered by a detuned Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 spitting out 575 horsepower.

The full-size performance truck also had pretty much everything necessary to take on the Raptor: off-road capable suspension, big knobby tires, a wide-body kit to house its wider track, and, of course, that monster of an engine.

Upon its reveal, Jim Morrison, head of Ram in the U.S. told Motor Authority that while it was just a design study, the concept would be considered for future production. That concept was a fully engineered example that could not only run, but could perform off-road. Morrison boasted it could go 100 mph anywhere on its 37-inch tires with 13 inches of wheel travel, internal bypass shocks, and upgraded suspension.

Ram has dropped other clues that a production Rebel TRX could be coming. In one of the official press photos for the interior of the redesigned 2019 1500, the clock read a time of “7:07,” possibly a reference to the 707-horsepower rating of the Hellcat V-8. FCA brands have dropped similar clues in the past for other cars.

In addition, enthusiast site 5thGenRams earlier this year learned from its sources that a Rebel TRX was coming, and with two powertrain options. One would be a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V-8 for a slightly tamer Rebel TR model with 520 or 525 hp. The other would be a full-bore Hellcat with 707 hp in the Rebel TRX.

In other Ram news, FCA also said Friday that it would develop a mid-size pickup truck for the brand to be sold outside the U.S. Fiat is also expected to receive a version of the truck. And finally, we learned that the redesigned Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks would debut next January at the 2019 Detroit auto show.