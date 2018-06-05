Audi Q8 reveal, Porsche 919 Evo 'Ring record, FCA 5-year plan: Car News Headlines

Jun 5, 2018
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

Audi has a new flagship SUV in the form of the Q8. It's a mid-size offering with coupe-like styling, and its aggressive looks are said to presage the new design for future SUVs from the brand.

Porsche built a version of its 919 Hybrid devoid of all the restrictions placed on the race car. It's called the 919 Evo, and recent testing of the car at the Nürburgring suggests Porsche is using it in an attempt to break the German race track's all-time lap record.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles last week announced a new five-year strategy, the last from CEO Sergio Marchionne before his retirement next year. FCA doesn't have a good track record of sticking to its plans, so we've compared the latest strategy to the last one to determine how viable it is.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi Q8 revealed, presages new look for Audi SUVs

Video suggests Porsche chasing Nürburgring all-time record with 919 Evo

Fiat Chrysler's 5-year plan: What happened last time, what didn't, and what's coming?

2018 Porsche Macan review

2018 Ford Shelby Super Snake boasts new looks, more power

Study shows 23 percent cancelations on Tesla Model 3 deposits

Nobe 100 3-wheeler is Estonian-electric cuteness

Texas brings back eco-friendly car incentives

HSV studying Chevy Colorado-based Ranger Raptor rival

Panasonic works to develop cobalt-free electric car batteries

