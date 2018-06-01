Fiat plans new 500e and 500 Giardiniera wagon





2017 Fiat 500e Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles delivered a lot of news at its investor presentation detailing its latest five-year plan on Friday, and the plans include a new 500e electric car and a 500 wagon variant.

Come 2020, Fiat will launch a new 500e alongside what the brand plans to name the Fiat 500 Giardiniera. The latter will be positioned to recall the original 500 wagon model, Autocar reported on Friday. The two new models will complement the 500X and 500L models, which are also in for their own hybrid powertrains.

At the investor presentation, FCA announced its electrification strategy, which will feature four EV powertrain platforms. The 500e will benefit from what FCA calls a "city car" powertrain. The automaker will also roll out a "mainstream," "performance," and "premium" EV powertrain. FCA did not provide details on the 2020 Fiat 500e's electric powertrain. Considering its small size, it's unlikely the car's range will rival other battery-electric cars like the Nissan Leaf or Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Fiat also announced the Punto will end production after 13 years. The model's death comes after FCA mulled options to move low-cost models out of Italian production facilities to take advantage of cheaper labor. Ultimately, the Punto will be killed off instead.

It's unclear what will become of the current 500e in the United States. Right now, the pint-sized EV only serves the California market as a compliance vehicle to meet the state's emission regulations. FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne famously called on consumers to not purchase the 500e after declaring the car was an enormous loss-maker.

As for the rest of FCA, the five-year plan calls for 10 plug-in hybrids across the Jeep range and four electric cars, a new Alfa Romeo 8C supercar, and a production Ram Rebel TRX. The automaker did not provide details on the Chrysler or Dodge brands in North America.