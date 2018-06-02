2018 Dodge Demon, 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, 2018 Nissan Titan: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Final 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolls off the line at Brampton, Canada plant Enlarge Photo

Dodge this week built its very last Challenger SRT Demon, and there's likely to never be a car like it again, at least from a major automaker. The street-legal drag racer doesn't have an owner yet as Dodge plans to sell it along with the last Viper in an upcoming charity auction.

Brabham BT62 testing at The Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend, Australia Enlarge Photo

Fresh from its London debut last month, the Brabham BT62 was shown this week in a new livery. The latest car was rolled out to mark Brabham's naming of Australia's The Bend Motorsport Park as its new home base for supercar development.

Teaser for 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 due in 2019 Enlarge Photo

Ford this week dropped a new photo of the Mustang Shelby GT500 arriving next year. This time it isn't a shadowy teaser but a clear shot giving us a bird’s-eye view of the 700-plus-horsepower super muscle car.

Ram Rebel TRX concept, 2016 State Fair of Texas Enlarge Photo

This week we finally received confirmation that the Ram Rebel TRX is headed for production. The performance machine was confirmed alongside a new mid-size pickup truck Ram is also working on.

2018 Nissan Titan XD, Enlarge Photo

Another pickup in the headlines this week was the 2018 Nissan Titan XD. We drove a custom version with a lift kit taking it another 6.0 inches higher. We put a list together of the six main things we learned driving the truck for a week.

2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin has replaced its standard V-12-powered DB11 with the more hardcore DB11 AMR, which we took for a spin this week. The car sticks with Aston's new 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 but sees the output dialed up to 630 horsepower.

RemetzCar Tesla Model S shooting brake Enlarge Photo

Another company has come out with a wagon conversion for the Tesla Model S. The latest is RemetzCar of the Netherlands, and its design is quite impressive.

2019 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 Enlarge Photo

Nissan has updated its GT-R Nismo GT3 for the 2019 motorsport season. The updates were extensive and included moving the engine lower and further back to improve the car's weight distribution and center of gravity.