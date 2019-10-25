A hot version of the Kona subcompact SUV is coming, as evidenced by a test mule sporting some performance upgrades.

Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann in early 2018 revealed he had already tasked his engineers with starting work on a potential Kona N in order to persuade senior management to give the vehicle the green light for production. We guess they were convinced.

The engineers have fitted this Kona N test mule with a dual-tip exhaust system, upgraded brakes with red calipers, and new openings in the front fascia. These openings are found on the standard Kona but normally house lights.

2022 Hyundai Kona N test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Kona N is expected to benefit from the same powertrain and chassis upgrades that existing Hyundai N models like the Veloster N and i30 N have received. At the top of the list would be the tuner's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, which at present offers outputs ranging from 246 to 275 horsepower.

The standard Kona is offered with a 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering147 hp, or an electric motor delivering 201 hp.

Look for the Kona N to debut in 2021, and if approved for the United States we should see it arrive as a 2022 model. Given the current popularity of SUVs, a Kona N seems like a no-brainer, especially with Volkswagen having developed the 296-hp T-Roc R.