2018 Buick Excelle compact sedan revealed for Chinese market

May 9, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2018 Buick Excelle

2018 Buick Excelle

Enlarge Photo

Buick on Wednesday unveiled a new generation of its Excelle compact sedan for the Chinese market.

The car adopts Buick's latest design cues and gives us a hint of what a modern Verano might look like if the nameplate was still sold here.

All Buick will say about its new Excelle is that the car has a wheelbase of 102.8 inches, which is about 4.0 inches shorter than the wheelbase on the Chevrolet Cruze.

The original Excelle was introduced in 2003 and was basically a Daewoo with a few Buick elements thrown in. Despite its humble beginnings, the car proved a hit with families looking for affordable means of transport from a recognized brand.

In 2010, Buick replaced the Excelle with the more substantial Excelle GT, which we saw here as the Verano. It was followed by a redesigned Excelle GT in 2015 and a new China-exclusive Verano that same year. Now Buick has a new Excelle as well. Yes, that's three compact sedans in Buick's Chinese lineup.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video
Audi e-tron electric SUV confirmed for August 30 debut Audi e-tron electric SUV confirmed for August 30 debut
Audi Aicon self-driving car to hit the road in 2021 Audi Aicon self-driving car to hit the road in 2021
2020 Bentley Flying Spur spy shots and video 2020 Bentley Flying Spur spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.