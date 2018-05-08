AMG Speedway opens its gates in South Korea

AMG Speedway in Seoul, South Korea

AMG Speedway in Seoul, South Korea

Mercedes-AMG has marked a milestone in South Korea. AMG Speedway has opened to become the first racetrack to bear the tuner's name. 

The new track sits outside the South Korean capital of Seoul, where it stretches 4.3 kilometers (2.7 miles) and will not only serve as a place for motorsports but as a home for AMG faithful who reside in the region. AMG plans to use the new circuit for the presentation of new models, dealer training, and other event formats.

AMG called it a place to curate the brand experience. That will include a dedicated AMG lounge for community members.

"[AMG Speedway] stands for the strategic expansion of our face-to-face communication. Customers and fans can experience the essence of our brand here first hand”, said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.

Throughout the track, designers placed AMG branding and logos and incorporated AMG's ethos into the separate pit lane and paddock area.

However, the track isn't a ground-up construction. It's actually based on South Korea's first permanent racetrack, which opened in 1995. Engineers reworked and expanded the track's layout to bring the overall length to 2.7 miles and include 17 corners. Drivers will also shoot across a bridge near the grounds of the Everland Resort theme park.

