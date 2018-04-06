2021 F1 proposals, Mercedes-AMG GLE63, MW Luka EV: Today's Car News

News
2018 MW Luka EVEnlarge Photo
Formula 1 organizers have come out with proposals for the 2021 season and beyond to help improve the level of racing while maintaining the sport's status as the pinnacle of motorsport. The two most controversial aspects are spending caps and the standardization of some parts.
A prototype for Mercedes-AMG's next GLE63 has been spotted. It's got the big wheels, lowered suspension and quad-tip exhaust, and under the hood should sit a twin-turbo V-8 with over 600 horsepower.
A firm out of the Czech Republic has revealed a cute little electric car that could easily be mistaken for a Karmann Ghia. It's thoroughly modern, though, as drive comes from four in-wheel electric motors.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
