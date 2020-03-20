Nissan is working on a new generation of its Z sports car. The first test mules surfaced late last year which points to a market arrival in late 2021 or early the following year.

We possibly now have our first look at the new Z logo that will feature on the car.

Nissan filed for trademark protection of this stylized “Z” with several intellectual property registries around the globe, including Canada. A filing with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office was made on March 12, as first discovered by New Nissan Z forum.

What's most interesting is the retro design of the logo. It matches the Z logo used on the original 240Z launched in 1969.

1970 Nissan 240Z

This ties in rumors that surfaced in January that the next Z will take on a retro look inspired by the 240Z—round headlights included. Those same rumors claim the car will come with 400 horsepower from a turbocharged V-6, pointing to it possibly being called a 400Z.

The engine in question is likely the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 cribbed from Infiniti's 400 Red Sport, which delivers 400 hp. While Infiniti only pairs the engine with automatic transmissions, Nissan is likely to still offer a manual alternative. Hopefully with the current Z's rev-matching feature too, so you can continue to sound like a pro during shifts.

As mentioned, test mules for the car are already out and about. They point to the new Z being smaller than the current model.

Alongside the new Z logo, Nissan filed trademark protection for a revised version of its own logo. The new logo takes on a more minimalist look whose flat design is also better suited for digital materials.