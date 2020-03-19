Races and racetracks haven't been spared from the coronavirus outbreak as event organizers cancel or postpone races across the world. Nearly every day, more races are added to the list. Rescheduled or postponed races are listed below, listed by the date it was announced, and the dates of the rescheduled events if any were given.

Here's the list, which we will update as news develops.

March 19: The Mille Miglia, originally scheduled for May 13-15, postponed to Oct. 22-25.

March 19: Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, originally scheduled for June 28, postponed to Aug. 30.

March 19: Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, originally scheduled for May 3, postponed.

March 19: Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, originally scheduled for May 24, is canceled.

March 19: Formula One Spanish Grand Prix, originally scheduled for May 10, postponed to TBD.

March 19: Formula 1 announces rules changes set to begin in 2021 postponed to 2022.

March 18: World Endurance Championship organizers announce 24 Hours of Le Mans, originally scheduled for June 13-14, postponed to Sept. 30-Oct 1.

March 16: Isle of Man TT, scheduled for May 30 to June 13, canceled.

March 16: NASCAR announces it is suspending the season until May 3, all races in the interim will be postponed. NASCAR plans to hold all 36 races.

March 16: IndyCar announces it still plans to run Indy 500 on May 24 while following the CDC's guidance not to hold gatherings of more than 50 people for eight weeks. Likely means the postponement of the season-opening GMR Grand Prix, originally scheduled for May 3.

March 15: Circuit of the Americas announces it's temporarily closing the track and laying off staff.

March 13: Formula One Australian Grand Prix, originally scheduled for March 15, canceled.

March 13: Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, originally scheduled for March 22, postponed.

March 13: Formula One Vietnamese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April 5, postponed.

March 13: Formula E announces it is suspending the season through March and April, with a possible return in May.

Feb. 12: Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, originally scheduled for April 19, postponed.