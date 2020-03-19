Audi will launch a new Q5 Sportback later this year, CEO Bram Schot said on Thursday during a financial results presentation held in Ingolstadt, Germany.

It will be one of 20 new or refreshed models Audi introduces in 2020, said Schot in his last major presentation as CEO. He will be replaced by former BMW executive Markus Duesmann on April 1.

When attached to an SUV, the Sportback name indicates a coupe-like roofline ending in a liftback, as opposed to the more upright tailgates traditionally found on SUVs. The first SUV Sportback from Audi was the Q3 Sportback which arrived last year and sold outside the United States.

The Q5 Sportback hasn't been confirmed for local sale but there's a good chance we see it since the regular Q5 is built in North America, specifically at Audi's plant in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico, and the two vehicles should share their underpinnings.

The arrival of the Q5 Sportback will coincide with a mid-cycle update for the regular Q5 that will see the SUV receive revised styling inside and out. Both Q5 variants should arrive as 2021 models.

Other new or refreshed Audis in the pipeline include the E-Tron GT super sedan, Q4 E-Tron, new A3, and a mid-cycle update for the Q2 sold overseas.

Audi will also increase its number of plug-in hybrid offerings. It means that in some markets, more than half of Audi's lineup will have a hybrid option.