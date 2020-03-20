In a conference call held Thursday, Formula One organizers together with the teams voted to delay major rule changes for the sport due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules, which were announced late last year and include significant changes to the car design and the introduction of a cost cap, were scheduled to be introduced for the 2021 season but will now be pushed back to 2022. Some of the planned financial regulations will still be introduced in 2021, however.

The current rules for car design will carry over for 2021 and teams will be allowed to use their current cars next season, too.

F1's new rules are aimed at improving the level of racing while maintaining the sport's status as the pinnacle of motorsport. The changes are meant to create closer racing, control costs, and improve the overall experience for fans. We'll now have to wait until 2022 to see if those goals pan out.

News of the delay follows the announcement on Thursday that the Monaco Grand Prix scheduled for May 24 has been cancelled. The Australian Grand Prix scheduled for March 15 was also cancelled while races in Bahrain, China, Vietnam, Spain and the Netherlands have all been postponed.

The first race will now take place after May but organizers will continue to monitor the situation to determine whether it is safe to proceed.

