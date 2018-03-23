Bentley's upcoming electric car may be a four-door coupe





2019 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Plans are brewing within the halls of Bentley for its own derivative of the Porsche Mission E's J1 platform. The latest information suggests the car could be a four-door coupe.

The British publication EVO reported on Friday that Bentley has ruled out an all-electric SUV at the moment as Bentley’s Design Director, Stefan Sielaff, said the model should convey a "certain coupe-style or sportivity, and also a certain elegance. I don’t think it should be something that is raised high, like an SUV.”



Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

We've heard suggestions of an all-electric Bentley based on the J1 architecture for months now. Back in November, a report detailed Bentley's wish to build an even more luxurious variant of the Mission E, potentially called the Barnato. In September of last year, Bentley also confirmed it would build an electric sports car instead of a smaller SUV to compliment the Bentayga. The luxury brand also showed the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept at the 2017 Geneva motor show, which may preview an electric sports car.

Teaser for Audi e-tron GT Enlarge Photo

The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a convertible, and Porsche recently said the J1 platform will most certainly support additional body styles. Specifically, a convertible is among them. The new electric car is understood to be a flagship model. When asked what form it would take, Sielaff said, “I think we need to make sure that this family member is obviously new, and not imitating another concept we have already in the portfolio. But definitely more than two seats; that’s something I am convinced of.” The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a two-seater.

If a four-door coupe is in Bentley's future, both the Mission E concept that we have seen and the recently teased Audi e-Tron GT may provide hints as to what direction the British luxury brand could take with its own electric four-door coupe.