Toyota Supra leak, Bentley Flying Spur spy shots, George Carlin's BMW: Today's Car News

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

An image of Toyota's race car concept previewing a new generation of the Supra has surfaced. The concept is due at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, and crucially it wears the body destined for the production Supra due to be revealed later this year.

A prototype for Bentley's next Flying Spur sedan has been spotted. It's heavily camouflaged still but already we can see that it will feature a design similar to the latest Continental GT.

It turns out the late comedian George Carlin owned a BMW, and not just any BMW but a V-12-powered 850Ci. It's a 1996 model with 79,000 miles on the clock, and it's in pretty good shape considering its age.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

This is probably Toyota's Supra concept headed for Geneva

2020 Bentley Flying Spur spy shots and video

Buy the late George Carlin's BMW 8-Series

