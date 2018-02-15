Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Volvo V60 leaked - Image via AutoMotoSvijet Enlarge Photo

Wagon fans can look forward to a handsome new option in the coming year.

The first photos of Volvo's next-generation V60 wagon have been published on the website AutoMotoSvijet and reveal a similar yet sportier design to the larger V90. Volvo has also revealed its own teaser video for the car.

The new V60 is set to debut at next month's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, following an online reveal on February 21. We should see it reach the United States sometime next year, likely as a 2020 model.

The V60 has been developed alongside a new S60 sedan, which we should also see shortly. Both cars sit atop Volvo's SPA modular platform, specifically the shortened version that debuted in the 2018 XC60 SUV.

Expect the powertrains to pretty much resemble the lineup offered in the XC60, too. In the U.S., this would mean a T5 with a 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4; a T6 with a 316-hp supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4; and a T8 with the same engine as the T6 plus an electric motor delivering a combined 400 hp.

The recently made standalone performance brand Polestar should also offer a few upgrades for the V60. These will be offered under the Polestar Engineered label.

2020 Volvo V60 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

And a repeat of the rugged V60 Cross Country should be coming to take on the latest Audi A4 Allroad and to a lesser extent the Subaru Outback.

Inside, the now familiar Volvo dash should feature. We're expecting the same simple design from the 90-series cars, which includes a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen infotainment display. We might also see small digital screens integrated with some of the controller dials, as previewed in January on a Garmin interior concept.

Production of the V60 will likely take place exclusively at Volvo's plant in Torslanda, Sweden, as the bulk of the wagons are expected to be sold in Europe. The S60, at least for the U.S., will be sourced from a new plant under construction in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Volvo also plans to build its next-generation XC90 at the the Ridgeville plant.