This is probably Toyota's Supra concept headed for Geneva

Alleged image of Toyota Supra race car concept - Image via Best Car/Supra MKV Enlarge Photo

Toyota's new race car concept previewing the soon-to-be-launched fifth-generation Supra may have just been revealed in photos published by Japanese magazine Best Car.

Scans taken from the magazine have been posted to the Supra MKV forum and show a design similar to what we see in a teaser shot released by Toyota only two days ago. Specifically, the design of the rear wing and its support struts match up perfectly with the car in the teaser shot.

Toyota is yet to officially announce the return of the Supra, though the concept, which debuts on March 6 at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, is described by the automaker as signaling the return of its “most iconic sports car.” Somehow we have the feeling Toyota isn't talking about the Celica.

Interestingly, the letters “GTE” are included in the accompanying Japanese text, perhaps indicating that the concept could also signal Toyota's intention to field a Supra GTE race car alongside the TS050 Hybrid LMP1 in the World Endurance Championship. This way the automaker would still be competing against fellow automakers in the WEC, in this case Aston Martin, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford and Porsche.

Teaser for Toyota Supra race car concept debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Yes, Toyota is showcasing another concept previewing the new Supra. This time, though, the concept will feature the body of the production model due in showrooms late this year or early next. It's expected to go by the label Toyota Supra GRMN, linking it with Toyota's new GR performance sub-brand launched late last year in Japan.

GRMN, short for Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring, signifies the highest performance level offered by the GR sub-brand. The first is the Toyota Yaris GRMN sold overseas.

There aren't any details on what a Supra GRMN might be like, but we could potentially see a performance-oriented hybrid powertrain introduced. The reveal of the GR Super Sport hybrid supercar concept at last month's 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon suggests Toyota is finally serious about leveraging its performance hybrid technology from motorsport for use in road cars. The base Supra is expected to come with a turbocharged 6-cylinder.

Hopefully we'll have more details soon.