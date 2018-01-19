Audi Q3 spy shots, Ferrari 488 GTO leaked details, Mk8 Golf production date: Car News Headlines

News
30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
Lamborghini Aventador replacement likely to have... Supercars
55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
2020 Audi Q3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Audi is out testing the next generation of its Q3 compact crossover SUV. Our latest spy shots show a current-generation Q3 testing alongside the new model, helping to highlight the differences between the two.
Ferrari this week revealed details on the upcoming hardcore version of its 488 GTB to loyal customers. Fortunately for all of us without an invite, one of the attendees has leaked some of the details.
Volkswagen has announced the start date for production of its next-generation Golf, and it's much sooner than you're probably thinking. The automaker has also revealed a few details on the car.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Audi Q3 spy shots
Leaked details suggest Ferrari 488 GTO could be faster than a LaFerrari
Next-gen Volkswagen Golf coming in 2019
2018 Hyundai Kona rated at 30 mpg–with a catch
2019 Jeep Renegade spy shots
Fisker EMotion: here's why we're skeptical about Fisker's latest electric car
2018 Ferrari F1 car first details
Ride-sharing may be driving people away from car ownership
Dodge Shelby Dakota driven by Carroll Shelby heads to auction
Gas tax should rise 25 cents to fund road repair: US Chamber of Commerce
