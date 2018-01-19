Audi Q3 spy shots, Ferrari 488 GTO leaked details, Mk8 Golf production date: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Audi Q3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Audi is out testing the next generation of its Q3 compact crossover SUV. Our latest spy shots show a current-generation Q3 testing alongside the new model, helping to highlight the differences between the two.

Ferrari this week revealed details on the upcoming hardcore version of its 488 GTB to loyal customers. Fortunately for all of us without an invite, one of the attendees has leaked some of the details.

Volkswagen has announced the start date for production of its next-generation Golf, and it's much sooner than you're probably thinking. The automaker has also revealed a few details on the car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi Q3 spy shots

Leaked details suggest Ferrari 488 GTO could be faster than a LaFerrari

Next-gen Volkswagen Golf coming in 2019

2018 Hyundai Kona rated at 30 mpg–with a catch

2019 Jeep Renegade spy shots

Fisker EMotion: here's why we're skeptical about Fisker's latest electric car

2018 Ferrari F1 car first details

Ride-sharing may be driving people away from car ownership

Dodge Shelby Dakota driven by Carroll Shelby heads to auction

Gas tax should rise 25 cents to fund road repair: US Chamber of Commerce