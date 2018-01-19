2019 Jeep Renegade spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jeep is preparing a minor update for its pint-sized Renegade as the vehicle approaches the midway point in its life cycle.

Today we have the first spy shots of a prototype for the updated Renegade, which should be revealed later this year, as a 2019 model.

The good news is that Jeep won't be messing around with the car's cute exterior. There could be just some minor tweaks made to the front and rear fascias, though it's hard to say with all of the camouflage gear.

2019 Jeep Renegade facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Of more interest is what's happening inside. It looks like the center stack will be redesigned with a larger infotainment screen on the way as well as the climate control dials seen on the recently revealed 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

It's possible there will be some powertrain tweaks, too. We've got our fingers crossed the 2.0-liter turbo in the latest Cherokee and Wrangler makes its way into the Rengade as a replacement for the current Rengade's noisy 2.4-liter mill, though it may be a bit too powerful for the subcompact Rengade. In the compact Cherokee the engine is producing 271 hp.

Hopefully we have more details on Jeep's updated Renegade soon. Stay tuned.