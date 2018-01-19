Next-gen Volkswagen Golf coming in 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen Golf GTE Sport concept, 2015 Wörthersee Tour Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen on Friday revealed critical details on its next-generation Golf during a presentation with suppliers.

The automaker said it is spending $2.2 billion developing the new Mk8 model, which is due to enter production at VW's main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany in June 2019.

We'll likely see the car reach showrooms as a 2020 model.

Overseeing the development is Karlheinz Hell, who heads the compact car division at VW. He said the car will feature self-driving technology, a digital instrument cluster, and much greater connectivity than in any past generations. For example, we know the car will always be connected to the Internet.

“The next Golf will take Volkswagen into the era of fully connected vehicles with extended autonomous driving functions,” Hell said. “It will always be online, and its digital cockpit and assistance systems will be the benchmark in terms of connectivity and safety.”

The new Golf is expected to ride on an updated version of the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform designed for compact cars and non-premium mid-size models. And for the exterior of the vehicle we're expecting a lower, wider stance. VW's Golf GTE Sport concept (shown above) unveiled at the 2015 Wörthersee Tour is thought to hint at the design.

VW is yet to release any details on the powertrains for the new Golf. However, we can expect diesel to take a step back in favor of electrification. The good news is that GTI and R models should stick around, and we've heard they'll be getting more power to better compact their respective ST and RS counterparts in the Ford Focus lineup.