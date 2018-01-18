BMW Z4 spied, McLaren carbon center opened, Rivian EV confirmed: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW Z4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The latest prototypes for BMW's redesigned Z4 have shed a bit more camouflage. It looks like the new roadster will feature more styling cues from the recently revealed Z4 concept than previously thought.

Demand for McLaren supercars is going gangbusters. So much so that the company has had to open a second plant to build carbon fiber tubs for its cars. McLaren celebrated the opening of the plant with some theatricals completed by its new Senna track machine.

Speaking of McLaren, a former top engineer at the supercar firm is now working for an electric car startup based in the United States. The startup is Rivian, which plans to build a pickup and SUV at the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 BMW Z4 spy shots and video

New facility will build carbon tubs for all McLaren supercars

Electric car startup backed by ex-McLaren execs plans pickup and SUV

Chevrolet to sell redesigned 2019 Silverado alongside outgoing model

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV spy shots

China plug-in electric vehicle sales in 2017: almost 4 times those in the US

Citroën to fill C6 void with new flagship sedan

Nissan Titan performs well in latest IIHS crash-testing

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots and video

Mazda tops EPA fuel-efficiency rankings for 5th year in a row