Citroën to fill C6 void with new flagship sedan

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Citroën's C6 is still one of the coolest looking full-size sedans. No, not that recent badge job catering to the Chinese market. We're talking about the Jean-Pierre Ploué-designed C6 launched in 2005. You still feel its awe and presence seeing one today.

There's been a gaping hole in Citroën's lineup since the C6 bowed out of production in 2012—a hole made even wider with the demise of Citroën's smaller C5 last year.

Though France's PSA Group is building up DS as its luxury arm, the automaker remains well aware of the image and status having a large sedan can bring to a brand, even if it's a mainstream one like Citroën. That's why it plans to introduce a new flagship sedan to replace both the C5 and C6.

“It won't be is a new C5 but there will be a new large [sedan]because having one in the lineup is a crucial part of being a big manufacturer,” Citroën CEO Linda Jackson told Autocar in a recent interview. “To be credible you need a range across small, medium and large cars, including SUVs.”

Jackson didn't reveal when Citroën's new sedan would arrive but Autocar believes it will be in 2019 or 2020.

Citroën hinted at the possibility of a new flagship sedan with the unveiling of the Cxperience concept car at the 2016 Paris auto show. The concept was similar in size to the C5 but like the C6 featured a fastback roof and side glass stretching from the A-pillar all the way to the rear. Some would say a better interpretation for the design would be a modern version of Citroën's CX built between 1974 and 1991. After all, the concept's name does contain a C and a X at the start.

We look forward to seeing what Citroën cooks up. Stay tuned.