Toyota GR Super Sport, Jeep Wagoneer, VW Passat GT: Today's Car News

Jan 12, 2018
Toyota GR Super Sport concept

Toyota GR Super Sport concept

Toyota is serious about transferring its motorsport technology to its road cars. Today the automaker unveiled a concept that embodies this philosophy: the GR Super Sport.

Jeep is working on a new generation of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to take on supersized luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Today the automaker confirmed the vehicles would be built in Michigan.

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off a new Passat GT model. There isn't any extra poke but the car does have a sportier look than your standard Passat, plus some minor performance upgrades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Toyota debuts Le Mans-inspired GR Super Sport concept

FCA invests $1B in Michigan plant for Ram Heavy Duty, Jeep Wagoneer production

2018 VW Passat GT: jazzed up, but only a little

China's Google competitor says maps for self-driving cars could become core of its business

GM's latest self-driving car has no steering wheel or pedals

Workhorse expands $1,000 preorders for plug-in hybrid pickup from fleets to public for $1,000

Pre-production 1948 Land Rover to be restored to mark British brand's 70th anniversary

Lawsuit filed against Ford alleges automaker cheated on diesel-emissions test

Bentley Bentayga V8 arrives with 550 horsepower

For 2018, only a dozen diesel vehicles on sale in US (guess who has most)

