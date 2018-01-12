Toyota GR Super Sport, Jeep Wagoneer, VW Passat GT: Today's Car News

News
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots Spy Shots
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Toyota GR Super Sport conceptEnlarge Photo
Toyota is serious about transferring its motorsport technology to its road cars. Today the automaker unveiled a concept that embodies this philosophy: the GR Super Sport.
Jeep is working on a new generation of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to take on supersized luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Today the automaker confirmed the vehicles would be built in Michigan.
Volkswagen has taken the wraps off a new Passat GT model. There isn't any extra poke but the car does have a sportier look than your standard Passat, plus some minor performance upgrades.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Toyota debuts Le Mans-inspired GR Super Sport concept
FCA invests $1B in Michigan plant for Ram Heavy Duty, Jeep Wagoneer production
2018 VW Passat GT: jazzed up, but only a little
China's Google competitor says maps for self-driving cars could become core of its business
GM's latest self-driving car has no steering wheel or pedals
Workhorse expands $1,000 preorders for plug-in hybrid pickup from fleets to public for $1,000
Pre-production 1948 Land Rover to be restored to mark British brand's 70th anniversary
Lawsuit filed against Ford alleges automaker cheated on diesel-emissions test
Bentley Bentayga V8 arrives with 550 horsepower
For 2018, only a dozen diesel vehicles on sale in US (guess who has most)
Email This Page