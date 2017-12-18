Watch Jon Olsson cut the roof off his Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Jon Olsson is living his best life. He's doing the things the rest of us wish we could do, and that includes traveling the world, excelling at a sport (he's a freeskier and ski racer), and earning lots of money to spend on toys. It's his toys that make us curious, as Olsson is known for buying and modifying exotic vehicles. His latest example of this brand of fun? His Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 that debuted just about a month ago as a beastly off-roader with the nickname Lord Hans. Now, Olsson is cutting the roof off of his rather expensive toy.

Taking a break from his seemingly endless bit of traveling, Olsson stops by a Dutch tuning shop that's prepping the big rig for convertible duty. Olsson wants to turn it into a high-powered beach cruiser, and that means breaking out the cutting tool. The first step in doing so is taking out the interior bits. Then it's time to take the cutting wheel to the pillars and start slicing.

We watch as Olsson and his buddies cut off the various pillars with little regard for the expensive paint job that has already been applied. We see them pull out the windows and finish cutting off the window frames as well. We also learn the windshield will be chopped. The reason for all this work? The big beast wouldn't fit in a particular garage. Now, we learn the new name is Lord Hans 2.0.

We don't know if Olsson is doing anything to strengthen the chassis, but Mercedes does sell a convertible version of the Gelendawagen in Europe, so maybe those reinforcements are already in place. We still think it could use a few given the foolish things Olsson and his crew are probably going to do with it.

Olsson has modified many machines over the years. He caught a lot of attention when he stuck a ski box on top of a camo-covered Lamborghini Gallardo. He also has a high-horsepower Rolls-Royce Wraith and a downright insane Lamborghini-powered Ultima race car made street legal.

Like I said, Olsson is living life well. We should all look forward to seeing the finished G500 beach cruiser because it should be as bonkers as the rest of the creations in his garage.