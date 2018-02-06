2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 2019 Kia Niro EV, 2018 Jaguar E-Pace: Car News Headlines

News
Infiniti plans two electric cars in next five... Luxury
14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Jaguar E-PaceEnlarge Photo
The first prototypes for Mercedes-Benz's next-generation S-Class have been spotted. The camouflage gear may be laid on thick but we can already see influences of Mercedes' current styling themes on the new flagship sedan.
It was only a few weeks ago that Kia previewed its Niro EV with a concept and now the production version has been spotted. The compact SUV debuts later this year and should bring a range of over 200 miles thanks to a 64-kilowatt-hour battery.
Jaguar has just launched its second SUV on the market. It's a compact called the E-Pace and we've so far been impressed by the styling. But Jaguar also wants to convince us that the E-Pace is a driver’s SUV; find out if the automaker has hit the mark in our first drive review.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Jaguar E-Pace first drive review: small crossover with big ideas
2019 Kia Niro EV spy shots
The 18 most important new cars of 2018
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS leaked
Dealers start to worry about ebbing repair income from electric cars
Mercedes-AMG GT sedan sheds camo for revealing red wrap
2018 Audi Q5 vs. 2018 Volvo XC60: Compare Cars
Audi and Formula E partner Abt build 700-hp RS 6 Avant swan song
Why some cities should kick out cars, but others can't and won't
Email This Page