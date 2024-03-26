It's been rumored for years, but on Monday we finally received confirmation from Genesis that it is planning a performance sub-brand similar to Mercedes-Benz AMG and BMW M. It will go by the name Magma—yes, the hot stuff under the Earth's crust—and Genesis is promising a high level of performance that doesn't come at the cost of comfort or aesthetics. One of the first Magma vehicles will be based on the GV60, as evidenced by the reveal of a concept.

Mercedes-Benz has updated its G-Class, and the updates extend to the high-performance G 63 from AMG. The updated range arrives for the 2025 model year, and while the G 63 will keep the current V-8, the regular G-Class will downsize to an inline-6.

Nissan tends to introduce a new strategy every couple of years. Its latest promises 30 new vehicles over the next three years, seven of which are destined for sale in North America. Among the vehicles coming here will be electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and even some series hybrids.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

