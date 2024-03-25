The annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is underway, and once again Jeep has shown up with a family of concept vehicles. There are four this year, one of which is a bright green Wagoneer dubbed the Vacationeer. It looks awesome with its retro cues found inside and out.

Audi's R8 supercar has ended production after 17 years and two generations. The final example was a V10 Performance coupe finished in Vegas Yellow. It will remain in Audi's collection and go on display at the automaker's museum in Ingolstadt, Germany.

Volkswagen is out testing a new compact crossover with third-row seats that may end up as the next Tiguan sold in the U.S. The new crossover is a redesigned version of the Chinese-market Tayron, and rumors point to the new generation being sold globally.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

