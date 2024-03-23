Audi took the covers off its long-awaited Q6 E-Tron this week. The electric compact crossover is a smidgen longer than the Tesla Model Y, and will start sales in the U.S. late this year both in regular and sporty SQ6 guises.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept

BMW revealed the Vision Neue Klasse X, a concept that previews the automaker's rival to the Q6 E-Tron. It enters production in 2025 and will likely be badged an iX3.

2025 Ferrari 812 Superfast successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Ferrari engineers were out evaluating a prototype for the successor to the 812 Superfast. The new super GT is expected to debut this year with stunning looks, a new platform, a new V-12 engine, and possibly some form of electrification.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes-Benz AMG was testing a new version of its GT Coupe, which is thought to sit somewhere between the current GT 63 grade and upcoming GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid. An entry-level GT 43 grade also joined the range this week.

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor. The baby Raptor sports the same powertrain (albeit with a slightly different power output) as the Bronco Raptor, plus 33-inch BFGoodrich K03 All-Terrain tires, and 10.7 inches of ground clearance.

2024 Ram 2500 HD Rebel

We also tested the new Rebel version of Ram's 2500 Heavy Duty. It sports all of the usual upgrades like underbody protection, raised suspension, and off-road tires, and combines this with the choice of gas and diesel mills.

2025 Infiniti QX80

And finally, Infiniti showed off a redesigned QX80. The big SUV follows a familiar formula but skips the V-8 this time around in favor of a twin-turbocharged V-6. The interior also looks to have taken a major step up in quality and refinement.