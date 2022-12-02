Audi has been spotted testing an updated version of the A6. The handsome mid-size sedan is set to receive a facelift to keep it fresh as Audi prepares to add an E-Tron electric variant to the A6 family.

Dodge's Challenger and Charger muscle-car duo are on their way out after 2023, and the automaker will offer a number of special features to mark the occasion. The final year will also see the return of the manual transmission to the Challenger SRT Hellcat, after it skipped 2022.

EV startup Lordstown Motors has started shipping its first vehicle. The Endurance is a full-size electric pickup truck built under contract by Foxconn and powered by in-wheel hub motors.

