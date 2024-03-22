We went airborne in the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, Fisker halted production, and the Audi Q6 E-Tron debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor and sent it off jumps. The off-road pickup truck with remote-reservoir shocks features front and rear lockers, chunky 33-inch all-terrain tires, and a turbocharged powertrain. It's the most affordable Raptor, but that doesn't make it any less fun.

The 2026 BMW iX3 continued undergoing cold-weather testing in the snow. The electric SUV was previewed this week by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept with simple retro styling and the automaker's next-generation battery technology.

Fisker halted production of the Ocean electric SUV. The struggling startup automaker seeks to preserve cash and deliver current inventory as it attempts to raise capital by selling debt instruments.

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 debuted with redesigned sheetmetal, a new air suspension, and a luxurious interior featuring a bevy of screens. The large SUV's old V-8 has been replaced by a twin-turbo V-6.

The 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron debuted a new platform with the automaker's latest electric vehicle technology. The compact crossover SUV goes on sale in the U.S. later in the year.