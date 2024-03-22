There's been a changing of the guard at Aston Martin. The British performance marque today named Adrian Hallmark, the current CEO of Bentley, as its new chief. He replaces Ferrari veteran Amedeo Felisa, who is likely retiring.

Rimac was also in the headlines today with news the company plans to reveal a hatchback-like vehicle on June 26. Rather than a new hot hatch in the same vein as the recently revealed Rivian R3X, the mystery vehicle is thought to be for a robotaxi service Rimac plans to launch by 2026.

Mercedes-Benz AMG appears to be cooking up a new version of its GT Coupe that keeps the V-8 but holds off on electrification. A prototype for the new version, which may be badged as the GT 63 S, was just spotted.

