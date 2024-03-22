Aston Martin on Friday named Adrian Hallmark as its new CEO.

Hallmark is currently CEO of Bentley and will start the new position at Aston Martin no later than Oct. 1. Bentley said in its own statement that it will name a successor for Hallmark in due course.

Aston Martin's current CEO is Amedeo Felisa, a Ferrari veteran who held the CEO role at Maranello at one point. He was hired in 2022 to replace former AMG CEO Tobias Moers, who took on the CEO role at Aston Martin in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Moers failed to turn Aston Martin's losses around and several Aston Martin veterans left during his tenure. Felisa, who is 78, was lured out of retirement by Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll to run the company while its new generation of sports cars were developed. Felisa also oversaw Aston Martin's technology tie-up with Lucid announced last year.

Like Felisa, Hallmark is an automotive veteran, with board experience in the U.K., the U.S., and Asia. From 1999 to 2005, he was head of sales for Bentley. He then joined JLR, where he headed up Jaguar, before returning to Bentley in 2018 to serve as CEO.

Crucially for Aston Martin, which is still bleeding cash, his background is in sales. He also oversaw the development thus far of Bentley's future electric portfolio, the first member of which is due in late 2026. Similarly, Aston Martin is planning to launch its first EVs, the first of which is also due in 2026.

Felisa will remain in his post as Aston Martin CEO until Hallmark takes over the reins, and will oversee the launch of the DBS successor later this year, Aston Martin said. The new car, whose launch follows the recent launches of the new DB12 and Vantage, has been spotted testing and may end up reviving the Vanquish nameplate.