Ferrari faces a lawsuit from some customers in the U.S., who allege the company neglected to address brake issues that they claim could lead to a partial or total loss of braking capability.

The proposed class action, which is Nechev v. Ferrari North America Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California, No. 24-00516, was first reported by Reuters.

The main issue has to do with the brake fluid reservoir cap, a part sourced from Bosch, potentially leaking brake fluid, which in turn could lead to brake failure. Bosch is also a defendant.

Ferrari issued a recall for the defective cap in 2021 and then voluntarily expanded the recall in 2022, but according to the proposed class action filed this week in a San Diego federal court, the fix involved in the recalls was only an interim measure and also didn't solve some other brake issues.

2010 Ferrari 458 Italia

The recalls affected multiple Ferrari models dating back to the 2005 model year.

The proposed class action is led by California resident Iliya Nechev, who alleges he experienced brake issues in a 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia he purchased in 2020. According to Reuters, Nechev claims to have experienced brake issues on several occasions, and that he was told by dealers that the experience was “normal” and that he should “just get used to them.”

In a statement to Reuters, Ferrari, without referring to the proposed class action, said the safety of its customers is its “highest priority” and that its vehicles “always respect homologation specifications.”