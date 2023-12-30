Xiaomi, the world's second-biggest smartphone manufacturer, wants to become one of the world's top automakers, and this week the company revealed its first vehicle. Called the SU7, the vehicle is a sleek electric sedan boasting up to 664 hp.

2025 Nio ET9

More established EV manufacturer Nio revealed a flagship model blending sedan and SUV styling cues. It's called the ET9, and it boasts a 900-volt electrical architecture that makes the vehicle able to charge at rates of up to 600 kw.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz made some updates to its EQS in time for the 2024 model year, and they don't come at any extra cost, at least for the base model. The updates include more standard features, plus more power and range on some grades.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

We drove the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV. While it was nice, it didn't give the feeling that you're driving a genuine AMG.

2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the vehicles we spied this week was an updated Porsche 911 Turbo S. The updated 911 is expected to debut next year as a 2025 model for the U.S., and some variants will offer hybrid technology, one of which is likely the Turbo S.

Teaser for HWA Evo due in late 2025

Germany's HWA revealed the first photos of its Evo restomod, essentially a modern reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II homologation special launched in 1990. HWA's take on the 190 E Evo will cost buyers around $789,000, and just 100 examples are planned, making the car more exclusive than the original.

Ferrari FXX K Evo wind tunnel test model - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

And finally, a half-scale model used to hone the aerodynamics of Ferrari's LaFerrari-based FXX K Evo track car can be yours. It's headed to auction next month and the estimate is enough to buy an actual Ferrari supercar.