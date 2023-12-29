We drove the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV, the Dodge Challenger and Charger died, and Ken Block's RaptorTRAX came up for sale. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent time behind the wheel of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV and found it underwhelming. The electric AMG begged the question: what do those three letters stand for beyond badging and some extra power?

Volkswagen Group's Scout Motors brand prepared for market launch with a long list of nameplate trademarks. The trademark filings included both potential model names and trims, some of which are historic including Scout 80, Scout 800, and Scout II.

The Dodge Challenger and Charger died, again. Production of the two iconic muscle cars came to an end with a Pitch Black Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. The Brampton plant in Canada will now be retooled to produce electric muscle cars, potentially resurrecting one or both of the nameplates in some form.

HWA provided a first look at its modern Mercedes 190 E Evo II. The car known as the HWA Evo will cost 714,00 euros (approximately $789,000) and only 100 will be built. Deliveries are said to begin in late 2025.

Ken Block's 2009 Ford F-150 RaptorTRAX came up for sale. The asking price is $195,000. The iconic vehicle was featured with Block in various videos doing burnouts and plowing through powdery snow. It features Block's trademark design flair including bright blue paint on the tracks and Monster livery.