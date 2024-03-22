Nissan will use next week's 2024 New York auto show to debut its 2025 Kicks, which the automaker revealed online on Friday.

The redesigned subcompact crossover is due at dealerships this summer in S, SV, and SR grades. Pricing information will be announced closer to that on-sale date.

The original Kicks has been on sale since the 2018 model year, and the new generation follows a familiar formula but throws all-wheel drive into the mix. The feature will be offered as an alternative to the standard front-wheel-drive setup on all grades, and adding it also results in the addition of a “Snow” mode to the drive mode selector.

All grades will come with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that's rated at a peak 141 hp. It gets paired with a CVT exclusively.

2025 Nissan Kicks

The new Kicks boasts more interior space than its predecessor, for both occupants and luggage. Total cargo space is 30.0 cubic feet as standard and 60.0 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded. An additional storage space is located under the cargo area floor.

The dashboard houses floating digital screens for both the gauge cluster and infotainment hub. Both screens measure 7.0 inches as standard but can be upgraded to 12.3-inch screens. A flat-bottom steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose sound system are also on offer.

Multiple electronic driver-assist features are also available, many of them as standard. The standard items include some useful features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, rear-cross traffic alerts, and lane-departure warnings.