BMW this week revealed a modern take on its legendary 3.0 CSL. The new version is based on the 4-Series platform and combines BMW's most powerful production inline-6 with rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission.

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept

Ferrari revealed a Vision Gran Turismo concept. The design is a wild single-seater with a V-6 engine and trio of electric motors delivering a combined output of close to 1,400 hp.

Lightyear 0 production at Valmet Automotive in Finland

Dutch EV startup Lightyear marked the start of production of its first vehicle, a streamlined hatchback covered in solar panels. The solar panels are able to charge up the battery on sunny days, with Lightyear estimating that some owners may not have to charge their electric cars for months.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD

Mercedes-Benz sells a passenger version of its full-size Sprinter van with all-wheel drive. We tested one and found it to be extremely capable both on the road and off of it.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

Another vehicle we tested was the Ford Bronco Raptor. The high-performance off-roader combines a 418-hp twin-turbo V-6 with the suspension of the bigger F-150 Raptor, enabling it to handle speeds of over 100 mph on essentially any terrain.

De Tomaso P900

And finally, De Tomaso revealed a follow up to its stunning P72 supercar in the form of the equally stunning P900 hypercar. The newcomer packs a V-12 good for 888 hp, and just 18 examples are destined for production.