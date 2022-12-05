Acura has promised to add a sporty Type S variant to all models in its lineup, and the next recipient will be the new Integra hatchback. The Integra Type S is coming with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with more than 300 hp, and we recently tested a prototype in Japan.

Porsche's CEO confirmed plans for an electric 718 earlier this year and prototypes are currently testing on public roads. The latest prototype to be spotted is a 718 Boxster roadster, but an electric 718 Cayman coupe should be in the works as well. Both will feature technology and styling shared with Porsche's Mission R concept from 2021.

McLaren's money troubles are making headlines once again. The company recently reported a loss of almost $250 million for the first nine months of the year, and now it's been revealed the company sold off some of its heritage collection to pay for development costs for the Artura plug-in hybrid supercar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Prototype drive: The 2024 Acura Integra Type S ups the giggle factor

2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV spy shots

McLaren sold some historic cars to fund Artura development

2023 Toyota Tundra review

Borgward reportedly bankrupt, again

Hyundai N performance EV brand teases hydrogen fuel cell tech

Deep dive: Travis Pastrana's Subaru Family Huckster gymkhana car

2023 Nissan Armada review

Redesigned Toyota C-HR previewed with plug-in hybrid concept

DHL is getting 2,000 Ford electric vans, smarts to manage them