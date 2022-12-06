Mercedes-Benz AMG's S 63 has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, and while there's still a V-8 under the hood, the engine is now augmented by a sophisticated plug-in hybrid system that uses technology similar to that found in Formula 1. Peak output of the new super sedan is a whopping 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft of torque.

After driving numerous 2023 model year vehicles throughout the year, we've whittled the list down to the seven best. One of these seven will then be picked as the winner of the annual Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award.

Rally driver Travis Pastrana has delivered his wildest video yet with Gymkhana 2022. It features a Subaru wagon tuned to deliver 865 hp, a Chevrolet El Camino with 3,000 hp, multiple monster trucks, plus a helicopter and fighter jet.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2323 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp

One of these 7 cars will be named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023

Watch Travis Pastrana hoon his 865-hp Subaru wagon in Gymkhana 2022

2023 Kia EV6 earns Top Safety Pick+ honors

Lexus plans manual transmission for electric LFA successor

AAA expands EV offerings with mobile charging, trip planning

German company builds stunning Audi Sport Quattro replicas

Nissan expands Rogue recall to include 125K more crossovers

BMW iX5 Hydrogen fuel cell SUV enters production

Will EPA’s plan for broadened biofuels delay EV adoption?