Mercedes-Benz AMG has launched a new race car based on its GT sports car, designed for GT2 competition. The car will be aimed primarily at teams competing in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Spa.

Fisker in November finally started production of its handsome Ocean compact electric crossover. Fisker has more models in the works, though, and one of them will be an electric grand touring convertible with four doors.

Vietnam's VinFast is just days away from delivering its first vehicles to U.S. customers, which should bode well for the company's plans to raise funds via an IPO. VinFast has provided an update on the IPO, which will see the company list on the Nasdaq.

