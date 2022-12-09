Ford revealed the new Mk IV version of its GT supercar, which the automaker promises will be the last. It's a track-only model similar to the previous GT Mk II, but this time it has unique designs for the body and engine. We're also told to expect more than 800 hp.

Photos of the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the first electrified 'Vette, accidentally showed up early on Chevy's website. The photos have been pulled, but we got some screen shots. The new Corvette variant is due next summer.

The Subaru WRX gets more expensive for 2023 but still offers plenty of bang for the buck. There aren't any other real changes, as the compact performance sedan was just redesigned for 2022.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

