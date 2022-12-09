We drove the 2022 Ferrari Roma, the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 competition kicked off, and we had a minute in the 2024 Acura Integra Type S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We found ourselves behind the wheel of a $311,647 2022 Ferrari Roma. While it may be one of the least expensive Ferraris money can buy (before tacking on a bunch of options), driving it will make you feel like a million bucks.

Ram released a teaser video of its electric truck ahead of its Jan. 5 debut at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas. The video provided our first solid look at the truck, albeit in clay model form. Spoiler: It's going to look like a smoothed-over evolution of the current Ram pickup. Don't expect anything wild.

We announced the seven finalists for the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award. The nominees span far and wide, from the outrageous Ford Bronco Raptor and luxurious Cadillac Lyriq EV to sporty hot hatches like the Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla. The winner will be announced on Jan. 4.

People familiar with the Apple Car project told Bloomberg the technology company's electric car will now launch in 2026. It is also set to receive a steering wheel and pedals as it will not have Level 5 self-driving capability, though Level 4 self-driving technology is expected for highway road trips.

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S was officially announced, and we received a few brief moments behind the wheel of a prototype on a closed course. Set to receive the Honda Civic Type R's underpinnings and likely its powertrain, the Type S should correct the Integra's power deficit and effectively create the Honda Civic Type R Touring model many enthusiasts desire.