Mercedes-Benz AMG revealed a redesigned S 63 this week. The car is now called an S 63 E Performance, with the additional designation indicating that the gas engine is augmented by a sophisticated plug-in hybrid system that uses technology similar to that found in Formula 1.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2 race car

Another AMG in the headlines this week was a new race car based on the GT sports car and designed for GT2 competition. Set to hit the track in 2023, the car will compete primarily in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Spa.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV

Ford revealed a new version of its GT supercar, which the automaker promises will be the last. It's a track-only model similar to the previous GT Mk II, and it's claimed to pack more than 800 hp.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

Acura has promised to add a sporty Type S variant to all models in its lineup, and the next recipient will be the new Integra hatchback. The Integra Type S will offer a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with more than 300 hp, and this week we tested a prototype.

2022 Ferrari Roma – Photo by Tyler Clemmensen

Another vehicle we tested was the stunning Ferrari Roma. The car is much more than just a Portofino with a roof, as Ferrari engineers have managed to imbue it with a character all its own.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQA spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz was spotted testing what's likely to be the first of the automaker's next-generation compact cars. It was a compact coupe-like sedan resembling the CLA-Class but featuring an electric powertrain, suggesting that it might end up being called an EQA. The current EQA crossover sold overseas will most likely become an EQA SUV once it undergoes its mid-cycle update.

2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spotted testing was an electric Porsche 718 sports car. The latest prototype was for a 718 Boxster roadster, but a 718 Cayman coupe with electric power should also be in the works.

Travis Pastrana drives a Subaru wagon in Gymkhana 2022

And finally, rally driver Travis Pastrana delivered his wildest video yet with Gymkhana 2022. It features a Subaru wagon tuned to deliver 865 hp, a Chevrolet El Camino with 3,000 hp, multiple monster trucks, a helicopter, and a fighter jet.