Ford has a new version of its monster 7.3-liter V-8 known to fans as Godzilla. The new version has been nicknamed the Megazilla, and it boasts even more power and torque. The Megazilla is set to join the Godzilla in Ford's crate engine portfolio next year.

Dutch performance marque Donkervoort is out with a new sports car dubbed the F22. It serves as a follow-up to Donkervoort's D8 series of track cars, and it brings a new chassis, a new technique for manufacturing carbon fiber, and the promise of up to 2.15 g in lateral acceleration.

Buick's Encore GX is about to be updated and we have photos of an undisguised prototype. The update will see the subcompact crossover take on a new look previewed by Buick's Wildcat EV and Electra-X concept vehicles shown earlier in the year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford Megazilla crate engine revealed with 615 hp

Donkervoort F22 is a wilder follow up to the D8

2024 Buick Encore GX spy shots

Subaru recalls 2019-2022 Ascent SUVs for increased fire risk

Porsche has been building water-cooled 911s for 25 years now

$6,250 Squad solar EV coming to US—wherever 25 mph is enough

Rivian's electric van deal with Mercedes on hold

2023 Kia Niro review

2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd

Tech update may boost range of future Hyundai and Kia EVs