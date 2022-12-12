Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks.

Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture, voiture being the French word for “car” or “vehicle.”

Based on a concept shown in May, the S-Class Haute Voiture features in its cabin a selection of colors, materials and prints popular in the world of high-end fashion. These elements aren't just applied in the usual areas, such as linings for the seats or dash, but in small, unexpected details dotting the entire cabin.

Even the infotainment system features unique treatments for some of the graphics appearing on the screen, like flashes of sparkling glitter and elements with rose gold accents. There are also avatars that are dressed in spohisticated clothing, we're told.

The car is based on the Maybach S-Class' S680 grade, which means you'll find a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 under the hood pumping out 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque.

The Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture starts sales in early 2023 and will be limited to just 150 units worldwide. An accompanying travel goods collection will also be available, featuring select materials shared with the cabin of the car. Pricing and availability in the U.S. haven't been announced.